Speech to Text for Live Shot

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

(sot (music) from kqtv, st. joseph, this is kq2 news at six.) the rain has stopped for tonight but the aftermath is causing concerns across much of our area this evening... good evening, i'm bob cervera. recent rains, along with melting snow, are sending area rivers and creeks out of their banks. kq2's ron johnson joins me now live from an area where st. joseph parks department workers are doing their best to keep that water at bay. ron...that's right bob, i'm actually down at the remington nature center here and these sandbags behind me were put in place by the parks department earlier to keep water from a nearby creek from getting inside the building. now, i talked with emergency management officials earlier today and they told me they've seen their share of flooding across roadways, they of course urge drivers to remember to turn around and don't drown. but something else they want families to consider is does your family have an emergency preparedness plan in relation to flooding? they say if not, now's the time to prepare for the worst. (bill brinton/emergency management director) "people have a responsibility to protect their own families, so pay attention to what's going on and if you live in an area that is prone to flooding be prepared in case something happens." and you'll also want to be prepared as you're travelling on area roads, modot has released a list of some roadways in buchanan county that are closed now due to flooding, there are plenty other road closures up in andrew county as well for a full list of those closures you can head over to the traveler's information map on modot's website. live from a very windy remington nature center, ron johnson kq2