Clear

Sunshine returns to the forecast

Sunshine returns to the forecast

Posted: Mar. 14, 2019 3:18 PM
Updated: Mar. 14, 2019 3:18 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Maryville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Cameron
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Fairfax
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Through the evening hours a few scattered rain showers, mixed with snow at times, will be possible with gusty winds continuing. Skies will be cloudy with temperatures in the 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events