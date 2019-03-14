Speech to Text for anchoring food and dog valentines day

morning temperatures will be in the 40s with temperatures crashing into the 20s and 30s by evening. skies will be partly sunny. accumulating snow is becoming increasingly likely heading into friday.>> one man is dead this morning after being hit by a vehicle on highway 36. st. joseph police responded to the area of 36 highway between 28th street and the belt highway around 2:30 yesterday afternoon. police say a 29- year-old male was hit after getting out of his car to help another driver in a different vehcile who was experiencing a medical episode. the other vehicle was parked along the median. according to police, the male was transported to mosaic life care with critical injuries and later pronounced dead. the driver suffering a medical episode was taken to the hospital, their condition is unknown. the kansas bureau of investigation is investigating the death of a police officer in brown county. the k-b-i said 43-year-old officer kirby robidoux of the sac and fox police department was found dead in his patrol car early yesterday morning. his car was found in northern brown county around 6 a-m. no foul play is supsected, but the investigation is on going. according to m-s-c news dot net brown county sheriff john merchant said dispatchers became concerened when robidoux failed to respond to a radio check. they asked iowa tribal police department for assitance and that's when an officer disocvered the body. the long-awaited d-w-i trial of 22-year-old alex catterson continues in front of a jury at the nodaway county courthouse. catterson is charged with a felony d-w-i in connection to the death of 19-year-old morgan mccoy . yesterday started with first responders, doctors, and police officers... a stark contrast to the witnesses that testified monday -- a group of young college students. hours of dash cam and body cam footage provided by maryville's police was shown to the jury. the footage showed catterson minutes after the crash to hours later. the body cam footage from the officers chest capture the chaosáá of the scene that night. jurors were also shown body cam video of catterson taking breathalyzers and blood tests. in the video he admits to being drunk and says he shouldn't have been behind the wheel. he says he tried four or five times to get a ride before he attempted to drive home and that he doesn't know what happened when he attempted to turn his truck on to the street where the palms bar was located. the trial continues today at 9 a.m. in maryville. a former cameron teacher is now facing federal charges for producing child pornography. a federal grand jury indicted 39-year-old william derek williams yesterday. williams allegedly used three different minor victims to produce child pornography. williams was charged in clinton county in 2018 on three counts possession of child pornography, three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of statutory sodomy. he's now accused of recording child pornography inside a bathroom in his home by using a camera hidden inside a cell phone charger. <<>> more and more small businesses are sprouting up in downtown st. joseph. but those who are big on downtown, say this is just the start. right now, they are actively recruiting new entrepreneurs to be a part of the next step in downtown revitalization. kq2's alan van zandt has more <<as downtown st. joseph continues to evolve and grow and remake itself into a destination -- planners see one area of big need.to get more people to visit the city center, you need a reason to get them there."one of the things in the plan is we need more retail."wednesday, downtown leaders hosted what could be called an open house -- showing would-be entrepreneurs the possibilities of operating a business in downtown st. joe. "we have a lot of business people who have seen these historic buildings as an opportunity to bring life back into our downtown community." it gives people an opportunity to get into these spaces and visualize what it would be like to do a business downtown."those who are already downtown say there is momentum growing -- and that the new businesses opening up are unique -- like business owner dana massin, who operates a paper and gift store called the manic snail. "there aren't many places like my business in st. joseph. downtown is vibrant energy and new ideas. it seemed like the perfect place to be.""one of the things about downtown is that it's very ecclectic. what we would like to do is to see a variety of unique businesses down here. those are the ones that bode well for a downtown environment."and for those who say developers are wasting time, energy and money renovating downtown, they say a strong downtown means a strong st. joseph."when people come to town they want to see your downtown. they want to see a vibrant downtown. so that's why so much resources are going toward building up our downtown.">> if you're interested in downtown business opportunities or retail properties in the city center can contact the downtown partnership. the st. joseph city council could soon make rental inspections a requirement for landlords throughout the city. the proposed change will be voluntary the first year, and then transition to a mandatory program the next. --but landlords are worried about the disadvantage the program would put on older properties. it could be costly for them -- landlords would be charged an inspection fee for each unit they manage, plus they'd have to pay for updates to older properties. those costs could cause landlords to increase rent prices. the city has also proposed an ordinance requiring landlords to obtain a business license for each unit they manage both ordinances will be up for a first reading at the next council meeting on febuary 25th. if approved by the council the rental inspection program would go into effect beginning july 1st 2020 when we come back our pet of the week will pay us a visit.... <<this week's warm-up will not last much longer as a cold front is expected to move through on thursday for valentine's day. temperatures will likely be warmest during the first half of the day and then drop during the afternoon. morning temperatures will be in the 40s with temperatures crashing into the 20s and 30s by evening. skies will be partly sunny. winds will also be gusty coming from the nw at 15-20 mph. accumulating snow is becoming increasingly likely heading into friday as a quick moving system moves through the area. snow is likely during the afternoon hours on friday with temperatures in the teens for daytime highs. accumulations of 2-4 inches is expected. snow will move out during the evening hours.>> i'm joined by jennifer lockwood and.... from the st. joseph animal shelter