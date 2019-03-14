Speech to Text for anchoring feb 18th

are not áuncommon in south carolina ... but a couple spotted in a small pond recently have residents scratching their heads -- the gators are orange! and apparently it's not because they're university of florida fans. officials say the gators were probably exposed to rusty drainage pipes and the rust stained them orange. they say the color will eventually fade and they'll go back to normal. here's a scary sight for motorists in north carolina -- a bear riding a garbage truck.... down the highway! and if you think that's scary for other drivers, imagine how the bear felt! it wasn't taking a joy ride, the poor thing was stuck under some netting. when police pulled the truck over, the driver said he had no idea a bear had climbed into his truck. as soon as the netting was pulled back, the bear hopped out and scampered into the woods. a new marijuana shop has oppened in town what they say the passing medical marijuana has done for small business owners in the area it's --... stay tuned for more hometown this morning. and here's a look at your bus stop forecast.... it's ---- we'll be right back with more hometown this morning. ahead on hometown this morning... the person killed in the massive pile up on i-70 has been identified-- plus plus -- all of our recent snow isnt just hitting the city's road crews how the parks department is also feeling the impact announcer: good morning! from kqtv, st. joseph, you're watching kq2's hometown this morning. good morning, today is monday february 18th--... i'm dane hawkins...we're joined now by kq2 meteorologist vanessa alonso. (dane & vanessa ad-lib about the weather) <<mostly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures into the teens. to begin the workweek, we will see a quiet day on monday. not expecting any rain or snow but skies will be mostly cloudy. high temperatures will be in the 20s. active weather once again returns on tuesday with another disturbance moving through. this will likely bring some snow and possibly a wintry mix late tuesday and into tuesday night.>> this morning, students and staff at northwest missouri state are mourning the loss of a student. junior lonnae young died unexpectedly at s-s-m health hospital. she was a resident assistant from lee's summit studying psychology at the university. an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death. this was the scene near oak grove friday afternoon.74-year-old linda henderson of platte city has been identified as the person killed in this deadly crash. her husband, 75-year-old james henderson was also injured and is in critical condition at centerpoint medical center. the family has set up a go-fund-me account, and you can find a link to that on kq2-dot-com. after this vehicle rolled multiple times, the driver is walking away with non-life threatening injuries according to the buchanan county sheriff's department. deputies say this single car crash happend in st. joseph's south side on the 7100 block of state route a just after 7 p-m last night. deputies say the drivers girlfriend told them a slick spot on the road led to the crash. the driver was the only one in the vehicle at the time of the crash. a man is in custody after a high-speed chase that reached speeds of áá125 miles per hour. according to the clinton county sheriff department's facebook page, deputies helped the highway patrol stop a vehicle pursuit on i-35 on satuday night. deputies threw out spikes on the highway, which slowed the 125 miles per hour pursuit the suspect wrecked the vehicle and tried to run away but was later taken into custody. the man, abdon ochoa-villaneda had warrants for first-degree murder and attempted first- degree murder from illinois. a grant city woman is in the hospital this morning after sustaining serious injuries during a crash on icy roads. the saturday night crash happened on i-35 two miles south of cameron. according to highway patrol, ashley pickering was driving a 2008 chevy equinox when she lost control of the car, ran off the side of the roadway then overturned. pickering was taken to cameron regional medical with serious injuries. <<>> we probably don't have to tell you how active this winter season has been... and it's having effects on everyone -- including certain departments of the city you may not expect. here's kq2's ron johnson with more. <<ron johnson reportingacross st. joseph and throughout northwest missouri old man winter has made his presence known.[chuck kempf] as far as the weather goes, this has obviously been a much harsher winter than we've had in the last few years.the director of the st. joseph parks department says it's gotten so bad they've started feeling some of the effects.[kempf] in our cleanup efforts from friday's and saturday's snows we had two pieces of equipment that broke down today.their equipment, the director says has been put to work moreso this season because of all the snow, that equipment not just responsible for clearing the park trails but also buildings the parks department is responsible for [kempf] we've got around ten businesses that we operate, things such as the bode ice arena the rec center, the civic arena, missouri theater, nature center.as each winter storm dumps more and more snow, perhaps the biggest problem for the parks department is the overtime collected by its staff[kempf] ...which can be very challenging on the budget it can effect the hours that they're available in the warmer months when the grass is growing and the trees are green.for those of us who are still braving the harsh conditions to venture out to the parks, the director has this advice.[kempf] even though we're out trying to address parking lots sidewalks and entrances into businesses folks should still be concerned for their own safety.>> the parks department relies on the same source of salt as the city's streets department... and all the winter weather has put a significant strain on salt levels. after missourians voted to legalize medicinal cannabis in the state, those in the industry are ready to start selling it. we spoke with a new cannabis shop right here in st. joseph. the business named "twenty after four" officially opened its doors on friday. co-owners andrew hicks and miguel minnenhall say the passage of medicinal cannabis in the state is a big step in providing new opportunities for businesses and the neighborhoods they're a part of. (sot andrew hicks, co-owner: "like i said i hope we can be a positive influnce and work with the city as well to help combat some of the stuff that goes on around here.") the pair chose their location at the corner of south 22nd street and mitchell to create new business in that part of town. a maryville jury has found alex catterson guilty. we've been following the dwi trial in maryville that centered around the death of a northwest student, morgan mccoy, who was killed last january when the truck catterson was drving smashed into a maryville bar.. kq2's madeline mcclain was in court to see how the jury decided the verdict. <<a nodaway county jury voted to convict a man on saturday for the death of 19-year-old morgan mccoy.she died in january of last year when 22- year-old alex catterson got behind the wheel of his pick up truck... drunkand then crashed into the palms bar & grill.. right where mccoy was standing.a packed courtoom waited to hear the verdict and when it was handed down ... both mccoy and catterson's families were in tears...in total the trial ran six days-- it was jammed with testimony from law enforcement, videos, eye witness accounts, accident reconstruction and finally a mechanical engineer.the state's most convicing evidence was what catterson was doing up until that wreck. all of the law enforcement testimony paled in comparison to the video evidence. surveillance video from two bars that night show catterson drinking, stumbling, and even falling down stairs...then he got into his car and attempted to drive home... taking a right on fourth street, driving towards the northwest arching sign -- and then tried to turn his black pick-up truck right...stand-up. ultimately the jury sided with the state -- 12 jurors voted unanimously to convict catterson of a dwi involving the death of another -- a felony that could mean years in prison.>> catterson's sentencing hearing will be held april 19th in nodaway county. this athlete signed with a division one college... but her highschool didn't even have the sport she got signed for .. this story right after the break..plus throughou t the last few weeks... several area high school seniors have decided to continue playing sports in college... and kq2's chris roush shows us how one lawson high school senior made it to division one... <<(nat sound) it's a career milestone high school basketball players will remember well past their playing days...(nat sound) scoring 1,000 career points... and lawson's taylor dolt can add her name to the record books..(sot, taylor dolt: "i didn't even know. i didn't even have the thought in my head of 1,000 points.")and sometimes when a basketball player makes this accomplisment...they tend to look at opportunities at the collegiate level...and dolt did that...(nat sound)just not for basketball...(sot, taylor dolt: "i just love soccer so i continued it from there.")dolt will head to southern illnois university edwardsville in the fall to play soccer for the cougars...(sot, taylor dolt: "they were really nice to me and made me feel like i was a part of them right when i stepped on campus.")(sot, lisa glenn: "we knew coming into high school that she was a potential division 1 soccer player.")it's not unusual to see an athlete follow their dreams and head to the division one level...but it's a little more rare to head go d-1 when your school doesn't offer the sport...(sot, taylor dolt: "after basketball practice, i'd drive straight to the city and go to soccer or sometimes i missed a lot of basketball. coach glenn would definitely help me through it.")(sot, lisa glenn: "there were times where it was tough because she would have to miss a game here or there and in light of that, knowing that she was pursuing that division i scholarship, i definitely wanted to support that.")dolt startede playing soccer when she was four...played locally in lawson on junior teams... before finding herself completely emerged in the sport...playing for club teams for kc athletics academy premier...and catching college coaches attention...(sot, taylor dolt: "when we were in 8th grade, they'd be like on the sides and my coach goes there's some college coaches talking about you and are you really wanting to go and yeah, i'd like that.")at that point.. dolt could have decided to shut down her athletic career at lawson...choosing not to play basketball, softball, or run track...but for her...it makes her a better competitor and prepares her for the next level...(sot, lisa dolt: "i love the challenges that i have to go through and it makes me think about it. i like the feeling of having to play other sports, knowing it's going to be a challenge for each of them and different.")(sot, lisa glenn: "she's a prime example of that, that she was good enough to specialize and do just the soccer in pursuit of this division i scholarship.")dolt and the cardinals begin district basketball this week...they've already clinched a conference title and look again returns on tuesday with another disturbance moving through. this will likely bring some snow and possibly a wintry mix late tuesday and into tuesday night. it is a little early to discuss specifics but several inches of accumulating snow is possible with ice also being a concern. we will be keeping you updated as we get closer to the event.beyond tuesday, the weather does quiet down but we do not see any above average temperatures. skies will be partly to mostly cloudy wednesday through friday with highs in the 20s, 30s, and possibly lower 40s. the next chance for precipitation will be next weekend.>> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) it's tax season for you but not for amazon. the online giant doesnt owe the i-r-s anything in 2017 and 2018. that's right -- the world's third most valuable company that reported more than 10 billion dollars profit last year hasn't paid federal income tax for the last two years. how? because of loopholes in federal law that allow even ámassively profitable companies like amazon to avoid paying taxes when things like past losses, equipment purchases, and research & development are taken into account. the company said in its most recent financial statement that it still has one- point-four billion dollars left to offset any future tax bills. e-cigarettes.. vaping.. whatever you want to call it, you've seen them. millions of people say they've tried them and just like other smoking habits, there are hidden dangers that come along with it. meredith wood has more in today's health minute. <<two people have died as a result of malfunctioning e- cigarettes in as many years... bringing the potential dangers of these devices, specifically explosions and small fires, back to the public's attention. keith bryant/ u.s. fire administrator: "it's the battery itself that we're concerned about from a safety perspective. lithium-ion batteries because of their composition and they way that they do generate power, do tend to generate a lot of heat as well."the batteries are stored in cylinder casings at the end of the device. the u.s. fire administration's report indicates the shape and casing around the battery may be increasing the risk of fires or explosions. keith bryant/ u.s. fire administrator: "don't use these devices or place these devices on heated surfaces. don't have these devices around flammable materials or combustible materials such as clothing."the usfa detailed 195 reported explosions or fires caused by the devices from 2009 to 2016.keith bryant/ u.s. fire administrator: "the manufacturing industry continues to look at the ways to improve the use and the safety of these batteries as we go along."for today's health minute, i'm meredith wood.>> today's live cam takes us to washington d.c.<<>> anchors ad-lib g'bye.