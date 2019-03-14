Speech to Text for French fry soap the down load

carry two people thousands of miles across the moon's surface. and passengers can live in it without wearing spacesuits. so when will this moon buggy become reality? toyota says it hopes it can be sent into space in 20-29. instagram and facebook appeared to go down wednesday afternoon around the world. it's unclear what caused the issue but users were having trouble accessing and logging into the social media networks. users then headed to another popular social media network, twitter, using the hashtag #facebookdown. the apparent outage quickly became one of the top trending topics. a facebook spokesperson tells usa today that the company is aware and is working to resolve the issue. some great news for you del taco fans.. the fast food chain's crinkle cut fries are known to smell delicious.. you may wish you could smell thi heavenly scent all the time! well, dreams really do come true because del taco has unveiled a soap that smells like their french fries. the lightly-scented soap is called "eau de french fry." you won't find it on the menu! the soap is only available for purchase online at del taco webstore dot com...while supplies last. you may think that only older people have strokes but that isn't true...what doctors have to say about age and strokes... stay tuned it's --...