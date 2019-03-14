Speech to Text for weather dance anchor clip

busy months at fairview golf course in st. joseph anyway, players usually squeeze in a few rounds during some of the milder days. -- but áánot this year... the city's parks and rec department reports exactly zero rounds played last month. that compares to almost 300 rounds of golf played in february last year. (sot " every weekend in febrarury we had some kind of precipitation or ice or a little bit of both. the ground was really not covered with something. plus, the very, very frigid temperatures that we had obviously was going to keep even the most hardcore golfers off the course.") january was barely better -- 114 rounds of golf were played during the first month of 2019 -- about a third compared to the same time last year... golf course administrators hope our cold weather is building pent-up interest for golfers to get out on the links soon. after the break, we'll check out a young entrepreneur who is using technology to grow her business it's --... you're watching kq2's hometown this morning. every