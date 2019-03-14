Speech to Text for MERIL helps those with disabilities live in the community

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a date for impeachment >>> we are back with rob here on live at five. how are you doing today? >>> excellent. >>> well, we just heard from parkinson's and about how important it is for patients to be in charge of themselves. that really works the same for a lot of your clients as well. >>> absolutely. we believe in independent living. >>> even just in the name itself, independent living is right there at the end. and for folks to be able to live through their disabilities well and be independent, they need to be advocates and stand up for themselves. >>> absolutely. i serve on the ada committee here for the city of st. joe. we work with the legislatives in jeff city to make sure they're educated on what we need and try to get the funding for that. >>> what are some of the biggest challenges you face, what are some of the biggest messages that you'd like to get out there to those that make the decisions? >>> tell the story. what they see is a bunch of numbers. they see dollars, they see savings. they don't see the stories and what the dollars go to. that's the main thing. how these dollars assist and help people with disabilities in the community. >>> it's easy to look at some of those numbers and just subtract 10%, 20%, 30%. >>> i totally agree. once they see it on a human element, if they have family members or experience disability themselves, they understand a lot more. >>> how do some federal and state dollars come in and help your clients? >>> well, i mean, there are several different ways. we have independent living grants from the state of missouri. that drives our program. on the other levels, location and rehabilitation, there are employment services. they work together to provide services to people with disabilities. >>> without some of these dollars, where do your clients end up? >>> a lot of the times, they'll go to nursing homes or to other places that are excluded. we believe in inclusion. one of the other elements of advocacy is social inclusion. >>> and the costs are even more, socially and financially. how can folks reach you? >>> give us a call at 279-8558. or just go to our website. there's a lot of great information