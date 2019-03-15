Speech to Text for Elwood keeps close eye on rising river

wednesday and as we near those record levels, communities along the river are bracing for flooding -- doing all they can to prepare for the worst. while those who live there aren't necessarily packing up, officials still want elwood residents to be preparedkq2's ron johnson reports. <<officials say the city of elwood needs to be prepared [joel euler] people need to be ready to take some sort of action with the missouri river rising to major flood stage, all eyes will be on the nearby levee [euler] the board of directors will check and make sure that all of the gates are closed so no water inadvertently comes back in, they'll patrol the levve with regularity to make sure that there are no problems with the structure. those who work in elwood say situations like this aren't new [bob means] i don't think this is anything that most business owners or residents have not been through before.they say monitoring the status of the mighty mo is part of the deal when you live and work here. [means] we certainly know what the expected levels of the missouri river are and we'll continue to stay apprised to that and react accordingly. flooding is nothing new for this area, the two biggest floods to happen here in recent memory were in 1993, and 2011.[euler] in 2011, you had 100 days of this water at 28 or 29 feet, what you should see this time is the water will go up and then come down. while officials will be keeping a close eye on the water and levee statuses, business leaders say they're taking it all in stride. [means] its matter of fact, there's nothing we can do to change it, so we will react accordinglyron johnson kq2 news>> in anticipation for the flooding -- elwood is holding a community information meeting tomorrow. it will be at 6 p-m at the elwood community center. residents with questions are urged to call elwood city hall at 913-365-6871.