Speech to Text for Honey Badger Arrives

"it is a new beginning for our defense." that new beginning started with steve spagnuolo.brett veach: "we gave him a list of safeties to watch. one who stood out among the rest was six year pro tyrann mathieu. veach: "he got to (tyrann) and he said, 'i'm struggling to find what he can't do.' i said, 'say no more, we're going to get him.'"a short time later, mathieu was introduced to chiefs kingdom in red and gold.tyrann mathieu: ". a great opportunity, obviously they have a great football program." and provide some much needed help to the side of the ball that struggled last season. mathieu: "we all know what the offense can do. i think it'll be my job to come in here, try to get some direction, try to give guys some motivation, some inspiration, and then be an every day factor."playing in spaguolo's schemes will do allow the honey badger to do it.mathieu: "think the safety position is a primary position in his defense. those guys make a lot of plays, they make most of the calls. they use their position to put others in position as well." he'll have some tough shoes to fill following eric berry's career in kansas city, but hopes to lead the defense in his own way.mathieu: "anytime you can kind of steer your own ship and get guys to believe in you and get guys to buy into you the same way eric did, i think that's my plan to really come in. hopefully the community will embrace me, and my teammates embrace me, and i can do what eric did here.">>