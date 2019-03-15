Home
A sunny and quiet weekend ahead
A sunny and quiet weekend ahead
Posted: Mar. 15, 2019 7:58 AM
Updated: Mar. 15, 2019 7:58 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Friday and the weekend is looking calm and quiet and very nice. Flooding along area rivers continues to be a problem with crests on most rivers, including the Missouri River come early next week.
