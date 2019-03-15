Clear

A sunny and quiet weekend ahead

A sunny and quiet weekend ahead

Posted: Mar. 15, 2019 7:58 AM
Updated: Mar. 15, 2019 7:58 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Maryville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Savannah
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Cameron
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Fairfax
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Friday and the weekend is looking calm and quiet and very nice. Flooding along area rivers continues to be a problem with crests on most rivers, including the Missouri River come early next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events