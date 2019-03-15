Speech to Text for Atchison Co. Missouri putting precautions into place ahead of flood

are facing their own concerns with the missouri river... as the river potentially will hit record highs.. kq2's chris roush shows us what precautions atchison county is putting in place... <<(nat sound)(sot, rhonda wiley: "they're talking 46 for a high for the river, but our levees will be toppling at 42.5")atchison county, missouri leaders are bracing for the worst...(nat sound) county management recommended people to evacuate, who live near the missouri river- including all alreas of atchison county west of i-29... (sot, rhonda wiley: "we want to make sure the public has enough time to get out before the river actually gets out.") the last time the region saw flood projections this high... 2011...(sot, adam wood: "all the forecast for this one shows that this one might be higher than 2011 and even in 1993, no we have not seen anything this significant at least in atchison county.") (sot, rhonda wiley: "what's forecasted is that it's going to go up for a few days and go down. in 2011, we were under for 90 days and we're not seeing that right now.") another issue in preparation of the flood...workers can't get out and prepare the levees along the river...(sot, rhonda wiley: "we can't sandbag any of the low spots on the levee's and we can't have anybody on the levees.")wiley says the levees are too soft and the frost line continues to melt...(sot, rhonda wiley: "we've never actually been impacted by a flood this time of year, so it's kind of a learning experience about how the frostline actually comes into play here with the muddy mess we have getting to the levees.")wiley says the number one goal is to help get people out of the flood plains and to safer areas...but also needs others to stay away from the area during the evacuation... (sot, rhonda wiley: "if you have no reason to be out there, stay out of the area because the people that are trying to get out.")(nat sound) chris roushkq2 news...>>