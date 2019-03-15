Speech to Text for Big Brothers Big Sisters holding sumo suit wrestling fundraiser

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

lawyer disappointed. >> alan: welcome back to live at five. jamie and adam here with big brothers big sisters. you've grown a little bit since we last saw you. >>> i don't know how to take that. >> alan: in a good way. in a fun, good way. you are a sumo wrestler here today. >>> i am. >> alan: why are you sumo wrestlers? >>> we're hosting our first ever big bounce. it will be saturday at missouri western. we'll have about 15 different inflatable experiences, sumo suits being one of them. >> julie: folks will come out to this, get in the suits themselves and bounce around a little bit? >>> they get to sumo wrestle. >> alan: they'll actually sumo wrestle. we don't really have room for that today. as much fun as that would be. tell us about some of the other experiences that there'll be. >>> we have a 95-foot obstacle course. we have jousting, we have a three lane bungee run where the participants get to strap on a vest and run as fast as they can where a bungee snaps them back. we have bounce houses, obviously. we have so much fun. you have to come out. >> alan: well, it's a great spot to have it there on campus. now, you do so many different fundraising events through the year. but it's all important to tie it back to the y. >>> to the mission, absolutely. we are raising funds to try to help the kids in our program and take the kids that are on our wait list off the wait list and match them. >> alan: how many littles do you have matched up with bigs? >>> right now we have 75 that are matched up and 40 that are waiting. >> alan: so you're always looking for more bigs to volunteer. >>> absolutely. >> alan: just all the events that you do that get the bigs and littles. it doesn't have to be a vacation or anything that they take them on to spend time with the kids. >>> absolutely correct. something as simple as taking them shopping or making dinner with them. just really spending time with them is life changing. >> alan: first things first, let's get to this event coming up this weekend. saturday from 1:00 to 7:00 at the sports complex. this is just part of it here. there's the information on the screen. is there any specific charge? do they charge per event? >>> we have a suggested donation of $10. that's the only fee associated with it. >> alan: it will certainly be a family event, for sure. get the kids going, get the parents going. why don't we get a little