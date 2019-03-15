Speech to Text for The Ancient Order of Hibernians hosting 33rd annual St. Patrick's Day Parade

it switch to the north and to the west. for tonight, you could see a little bit of some scattered showers, especially later on. tomorrow, 43. the colder air will continue to move in. chance of rain, maybe a little mixture of some snow in the afternoon or mid-morning. friday, 46. saturday, 50. sunday, 52. same thing on monday. tuesday, another slight chance for some precipitation. spring comes on wednesday. we'll see highs in the lower 50's. alan? >>> ready for it. thanks, mike. can't promise any sumo wrestling for sure, but i think st. patrick's day will be a fun time downtown. shane and dennis here. how you doing, gentlemen? >>> doing well. >> alan: 33 years for the parade. what do you got planned for this year? >>> a lot of fun. some good weather, according to mike. >> alan: sounds okay. >>> we want everybody to come out and enjoy what might be the first decent day of spring. gonna be a great day. parade starts at noon. it will go down frederick avenue to francis to 7th and end at 7th and edmond. >> alan: why do you guys get involved in this every year? >>> we like to have fun and bring fun times to the community. >> alan: st. patrick's day is one of those light hearted holidays. everyone gets out and has fun. and everyone likes their green. >>> absolutely. >> alan: tell us about what you do as a group. >>> we are an irish catholic fraternal organization. we began around civil wartimes, actually, to protect the catholic clergy and church property in the united states from prosecution. the irish were a very prosecuted people when they began coming over. that's how we were formed. we've developed into a charitable organization. our main focus is on catholic education and supporting the second harvest. >>> is there any money making for you out of this event at all? >>> this is something we do to share our culture and a good time with the community. >> alan: i know folks look forward to it every year. this year, st. patrick's day itself is on sunday. but celebrating on saturday. >>> right. >> alan: i think some folks might celebrate all the way through to sunday as well. >>> maybe a few. >> alan: just a few at least. again, the parade starting at noon on saturday. >>> correct. >> alan: starting at? >>> frederick. >> alan: we've seen some video from past parades with sunshine as well. it's gonna be a beautiful spring day. >>> we're hoping for that. >> alan: thank you for all the work you do. let's have