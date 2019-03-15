Speech to Text for D&G Pub and Grub: Bangers and Mash

that out. >>> we are here with christina from d&g pub & grub in the kitchen. i drooled on myself once. having some of the great corned beef that you have for the specialty items for this weekend. >>> we're doing reubens, bangers and mash, corn beef and cabbage. for those that don't want those, we'll have a burger available. >>> what's a banger? >>> today's our bangers and mash. we made our house mashed potatoes. we leave the skins on, season them perfectly. and our bangers we slow simmer in stout beer and top with sauteed onions. this right here, we'll begin with that here in just a moment. >>> oh, we will. this is what we already started doing here. you wanted us to try this. >>> i couldn't keep them away from it. that's the reality of the situation. >>> you've got a secret to your corned beef. >>> we do. one is a slow roast. we do a 36 hour slow roast. first we do a 24 hour brine and then the 36 hour slow roast. >>> you've been working on this since last weekend. >>> we've been working non-stop. the kitchen is filled with the aroma of corned beef everywhere. >>> wonderful. >>> what do you think? you tasted it already. >>> i did already. >>> with all of this going on this weekend, you're limiting the menu a little bit. everything's good, but this is good stuff for this weekend. >>> we're limiting it to a couple items. with the volume we have, it's necessary to keep it minimalized. they'll be available saturday and sunday from open to close. >>> and you've got an irish band. >>> yes, we'll be right along the parade. >>> right down frederick. it is gonna walk right by your door. folks can come in. you keep piling more mash. >>> serving breakfast that morning, too. if you're looking for breakfast sandwiches before the parade, 9:00 we're opening up and we'll be glad to serve you breakfast sandwiches. all the reubens and corn beef and cabbage and everything starts at 11:00 a.m. >>> stick around for lunch and su supper. >>> we'll be right back. >>> we are back with christina from d&g pub & grub. we've got the reuben, got the bangers and mash. these mashed potatoes, what's the secret behind them? they are really, really good. >>> can't give away all of our secrets, but skin on is imperative for that. good boil and great seasonings on the top. >>> they are really moist and they are really good. >>> blaine hooked you guys up with those today. he did a great job. >>> you did well. >>> you mentioned too the bangers there. you soak those? >>> we simmer them in beer. first we brine them in beer and then we slow simmer them. >>> mike, yours is gone. >>> it's all gone. imagine that. >>> what can i tell you? i really liked it. i don't mean to be a bragger, but i've been to ireland before and this, this dish here is pretty close to what you can get over there. >>> took one of your kq2 trips there. >>> yes, if you really want something that is authentic, that is. >>> and then the secret to your corned beef is the smoking. >>> it's not smoked, it's slow roasted for 36 hours. low and slow. >>> we've got about 30 seconds. tell everybody. >>> friday, we have a blues band called the kurt allen band. saturday, 2:00 p.m., irish band. >> alan: and you're gonna be open at 9:00 on saturday. >>> 9:00 a.m., serving breakfast. all of the local businesses along frederick, get out and support local on saturday. >> alan: get a spot there for the parade and come back for more of this. >>> we'll be serving all evening until 9:00 p.m.