Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Farm Show
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Farm Show
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
BREAKING NEWS: 139th relocating C-130s from Rosecrans due to flooding threat; Governor expected to visit St. Joseph
Full Story
Quiet weather, flooding concerns grow
Quiet weather, flooding concerns grow
Posted: Mar. 15, 2019 3:27 PM
Updated: Mar. 15, 2019 3:27 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
46°
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 38°
More Weather
Maryville
Broken Clouds
46°
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 39°
More Weather
Savannah
Few Clouds
46°
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 38°
More Weather
Cameron
Overcast
44°
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
47°
Hi: 47° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 40°
More Weather
As flooding along the Missouri River continues, the weather will remain quiet. Overnight, expect mostly clear skies with low temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
City declares state of emergency due to Missouri River flooding concerns
Mandatory evacuation issued for Big Lake as flooding worsens
Missouri River forecast to have third highest crest ever in St. Joseph
Missouri River expected to reach second highest crest on record in St. Joseph
Shots fired into occupied St. Joseph home Thursday evening
139th relocating C-130s from Rosecrans due to flooding threat; Governor expected to visit St. Joseph
LATEST: Flooding leads to additional road closings in northwest Missouri
Flooding forces more evacuations; I-29 closed at Missouri/Iowa border
Atchison County, Missouri recommending evacuations near Missouri River
City of Elwood holding community meeting to discuss possible river flooding
Community Events