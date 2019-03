Speech to Text for The St. Joseph Symphony: Myths, Monsters, Faeries & Fantasies

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and the architecture. >>> this is a great one to start. it's gonna be a fun, exciting time. >>> looking forward to it. st. joseph symphony. thank you so much. looking forward to another great show. the music at the missouri theatre, the booming noise just