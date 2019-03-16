Clear

k-state loses to isu

Posted: Mar. 15, 2019 10:47 PM
Updated: Mar. 15, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

squaring off in the big 12 tournament sem-final looking to make it to the championship game for tomorrow...and out of the gate michael gets the ball down low for k-state and slams it home...===next posession for the wildcats its stokes who hits from three...k-state starts out hot....====now we fast forward to late in the second half...game is tied with 55...with shot clock windingdown for iowas state... and marial shayok knocks down a huge shot to give the cyclones the three point lead...====final seconds of the game... stokes trying to throw one up but its no good.. and iowa state takes down k- state and makes it to the big 12 tournament title getting the win
