Speech to Text for mwsu vs. washburn baseball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

some college baseball to get into...as missouri western is finally able to play at home... and western played washburn this afternoon...but played as the away team as washburns field is not in good condition...====we take you to the third inning...and washburn is at the plate...and they have a runner on third.. but check out the defense by the griffs...as it's a bunt by jayvis larson...and its played perfectly by western..griffs get the out and the score stays at zero..====now to the fourth inning...ichabods back up to bat...they have runners on second and third..larson is back at the plate...he gets an rbi..and we have the first run of the game....=====next inning...andrew curry is up for western...and he gets all of this ball...thats a solo homer for curry...game is tied at one...====the griffs would be up 4-2 going into the eigth inning...but washburn would score six runs ...and the ichabods get the win 8-4 over western...