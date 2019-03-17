Speech to Text for big 12 championship game mbb

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

taking a look at the big 12 mens championship game between iowa state and ku..we go to the first half... and its 15-10 cyclones..devon dotson gets the steal for ku..he goes coast to coast...and gets the nice finish....===three minutes to go in the half... 27-21...lindell wigginton for iowa state knocks down the three he would finish with 17 on the day...====we go to the second half ku is down by 12 with ten minutes to go...the jayhawks find dedric lawson down low...thats good..ku fans trying to will their team to victory...====but iowa state just too much in this one..as marial shayok will score... iowa state beating kansas 78-66 and are big 12 tournament