big 12 championship game mbb

Posted: Mar. 16, 2019 11:01 PM
Updated: Mar. 16, 2019 11:01 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

taking a look at the big 12 mens championship game between iowa state and ku..we go to the first half... and its 15-10 cyclones..devon dotson gets the steal for ku..he goes coast to coast...and gets the nice finish....===three minutes to go in the half... 27-21...lindell wigginton for iowa state knocks down the three he would finish with 17 on the day...====we go to the second half ku is down by 12 with ten minutes to go...the jayhawks find dedric lawson down low...thats good..ku fans trying to will their team to victory...====but iowa state just too much in this one..as marial shayok will score... iowa state beating kansas 78-66 and are big 12 tournament
Saint Joseph
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Savannah
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Fairfax
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
After a beautiful day on Saturday the weather remaining nice to wrap up the weekend. For tonight, expect clear skies with some fog possible by morning. Lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. As for St. Patrick's Day on Sunday, nice weather expected as well with sunny skies and highs in the low 50s.
