Elwood officials update town on flood scenario

Posted: Mar. 16, 2019 11:18 PM
Updated: Mar. 16, 2019 11:18 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

Speech to Text for Elwood officials update town on flood scenario

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and what city officials received good news Saturday as the Missouri River is expected to Crest below the 30-foot Mark and meaning and evacuation is unlikely optimism or stay up stay alert because what you're having is you're saying that they anticipated craft is going down when down by about a foot that's because things are happening north of us that aren't necessarily beneficial for those Folks by their beneficial for us update on the flood situation facing the city and throughout the day residents took precautions ahead of the flood sandbagging moving items as well as the Riverside USD 114 School District relocating grades three through eight to Wathena were overwhelmed by volunteers we were overwhelmed by volunteers that brought trucks and trailers people from both communities we even had people from St Joseph Hiawatha Atchison the king of the volunteer to help us out later still want people to be prepared to encourage everybody to get all their stuff the way they want it all their belongings and this you know be diligent and see what we can get this what I think be prepared right until you're not sorry now although the river is not expected 30 feet at this point it will not Crest until Thursday many City officials will continue to monitor the situation closely reporting in Elwood Kansas KQ2 news
After a beautiful day on Saturday the weather remaining nice to wrap up the weekend. For tonight, expect clear skies with some fog possible by morning. Lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. As for St. Patrick's Day on Sunday, nice weather expected as well with sunny skies and highs in the low 50s.
