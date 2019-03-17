Clear

bearcats beat mavericks

bearcats beat mavericks

Posted: Mar. 16, 2019 11:20 PM
Updated: Mar. 16, 2019 11:20 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Speech to Text for bearcats beat mavericks

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

some revenge against the mavericks of mankato..===trevor hudgins starts it off with a nice drive to the basket..16 points and 9 assists for the freshman..===now to witthus..makes a couple guys miss..drives to the hoop.. bucket and the foul..he wasn't close to being done..===later down the stretchthe ball finds witthus again..he hits the corner three..22 first half points for witthus..=== minnesota state doing their best to stay in it..frankie mack..misses the three..put back by karson 54-35 at half..===second. half not much changes witthus on the feed to diego bernard..who slams it home.. sends bearcat arena into a frenzy witthus caps it off to get 39 points on the night..northwest dominates and moves on and we heard from the team after the game.. (sot ) games being
Saint Joseph
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Savannah
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Fairfax
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
After a beautiful day on Saturday the weather remaining nice to wrap up the weekend. For tonight, expect clear skies with some fog possible by morning. Lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. As for St. Patrick's Day on Sunday, nice weather expected as well with sunny skies and highs in the low 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events