Nice weather for St. Patrick's Day

Posted: Mar. 17, 2019 10:28 AM
Updated: Mar. 17, 2019 10:28 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Few Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
For the St. Patrick's Day holiday on Sunday, nice weather expected with mostly sunny skies. There will be a few clouds from time to time but overall a nice day. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
