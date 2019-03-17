Clear

Isolated showers tonight, more rain Tuesday

Isolated showers tonight, more rain Tuesday

Posted: Mar. 17, 2019 6:03 PM
Updated: Mar. 17, 2019 6:03 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 44°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 45°
Savannah
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 44°
Cameron
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Fairfax
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 40°
Clouds moved in this evening and a few isolated showers are possible overnight but most will stay dry. Temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events