Speech to Text for MWSU BOUNCE BACK WIN

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

23rd. western baseball to look at... the griffons playing in game two of a three game series with washburn...=====and we go to the second inning..where it's one nothing griffs...and faad shakeel is up to bat for western..and he will drive this one into left center... and in comes a run...and look at the base running from shakeel...he makes it to second...griffs looking good. =====we move ahead to the fifth inning..where andrew curry is up for western...and check out this at bat....he will pop one up to short right field...but washburns second baseman baley jenkins loses the ball..and in the meantime...curry gets on his horse..and will round second, third, and will make it all the way home for a in the park homerun..that's something you dont see everyday..====griffon fans sporting their green on this st. patricks day...and we move to the top of the seventh...====dusty stroup is up for the griffons...he will bunt..and washburn having more trouble...its a bad throw to third..that brings in another run..the griffons get a