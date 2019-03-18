Speech to Text for LATE LIBRARY BOOK

strong in chicago. for the past 56 years, the chicago river is running green in honor of saint patrick's day. you can see the streaks of neon coming from two boats. the men who know the recipe will only say the orange powder called "leprechaun dust" -- which turns green when it hits water -- does not harm the environment. other cities that dye bodies of water green for saint patty's day include savannah, georgia and tampa, florida. even the white house gets in on the fun by turning the water in the fountain outside the white house shamrock green. okay so i'm not necessarily known for turning in library book on time.. but this guy has me beat! harry krame recently returned "the family book of verse" by lewis gannet --- a book he checked out from his middle school when he was 13-years-old. the book was 19-thousand-345 days overdue. the 65-year-old says he found the book recently while cleaning out his basement and started to feel guilty. at 10 cents a day, krame could have owed about two-thousand- dollars in fees. but lucky for him, school officials say they aren't looking to collect. holt county trying to keep the water out at all costs... what drastic efforts towns are taking stay tuned it's --... stay tuned for more hometown this morning. and here's a look at your bus stop forecast....