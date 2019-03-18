Speech to Text for Atchison, Kan. residents react to high Missouri River

<<ron johnson reportingin atchison, residents are reacting to the rising waters [breanne kreikemeier] yeah its kinda crazy and just, hope everyone can stay safe during it.just outside the downtown area lies a riverwalk where we found many people stopping to marvel at the mighty mo[kylie mulholland] we had no idea it was gonna rise this much all of a sudden, so we were really in shock when we saw it [ron johnson] you can see just how close the water is from the missouri river is to the riverwalk here in atchison, in just a couple short days this entire area could be underwater. while much of the city is on higher ground, the riverwalk area along with a stretch of hwy 59, the main road into the city, could be swallowed by the river over the next couple days. locals told us that could be a huge issue for commuters next week. [camille mancini] i guess i worry about the people that have to work outside of atchison, it'd be hard for people who are employed outside the city.they also admitted to us this flooding kinda snuck up on them [travis grossman] this kinda shocked me, this kinda came down the pipe a couple days ago, and realized there were some flood waters coming in and we had no idea. with the river expected to reach near record flooding, it reminds many that live along it, of notable floods gone by. [grossman] what's remarkable is, this water level is as high as it was when it flooded in 1993 and also in 2011.all eyes will certainly be on areas along the river for the next couple of days, locals calling it a spectacle of nature[grossman] you can look down and look how spectacular mother nature is and just look at how overwhelming it is, its pretty remarkable. at the same time wishing for no devastation [grossman] god willing and the creek don't rise is the old expression, we're hoping for the best