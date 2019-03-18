Speech to Text for Volunteers come together to make sandbags as river rises

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

fending off the flood <<ron johnson reportingas flooding concerns continue along the missouri river, volunteers are stepping up to help. [andy clubb] right now, we're working with some city officials and local residents to fill the sandbags up.the city asking for as many hands as they can to produce thousands of sandbags.[mary robertson] by the end of the day today we need 14,000 to have in place to address levels where they are now. st. joseph residents, answering the call fred osborn] this is just an opportunity to give back, it's not my first flood, its sort of what we do [shens speer] i remember when i was nine years old helping bag sand for the flood of '93 and its kind of, just the timing that now its our ten-year-old down here helping bag sand. area volunteers do have help, as organizations from across the state are all part of the effort, [clubb] we all traveled here to st. joseph to help with the sandbagging americorps volunteers from around the state, along with members of the missouri baptists disaster relief, doing their part.[nathanael baker] there's a need in the community and if we can go ahead and deter trouble where we can then let's do it. even with all the help, the city says there's plenty room for more.[robertson] really it is a community effort and we are hopefully encouraging people to come out and help with the effort, even if they can give just a couple hours of their time. in times of great need, volunteers say its that sense of community anf faith, that helps them get the job done. [clubb] it's the comrodery centered on the common good, something much larger than ourselves>>