Speech to Text for Family fears worst as floodwaters rise

to see some of the devestating effects of river flooding along the missouri river. kq2's ron johnson shares the story of a family right here in st. joseph that could soon lose evrything they own. <<ron johnson reportingfor traci enoch, living on the river was a dream come true [traci enoch] this is my dream, the way we were living, but now we're not that dream now turning into a nightmare as the rising waters of the missouri river threaten her family's home.[staci wright] she called me this morning crying cause they said she was being evacuated.enoch's sister staci says it's a dire situation for the family [wright] the rent man come in he took their appliances, he broke their lease and told them that after all of this was done that there'd be no place for them to go.enoch along with her fiance her daughter, son-in-law, and six-month-old grandaughter are now relying on family support. [wright] i have a friend of ours trying to help them find a place come monday.still, enoch fears she will have to start over [enoch] we're losing our clothing, our beds, we're losing everything.the family says they tried to receive help from the american red cross, but they tell us the organization can't do anything until water actually gets into the house.[enoch] i have a six-month-old grandbaby here with my daughter and her husband and i can't let that happen.with so much loss seemingly immanent for this family, they're taking the time to cherish what they do have. each other.[wright] my sister's always been there for me, and i'll always be there for her, no matter what. ron johnson kq2 news.>> with the help of her sister, enoch and her family will be staying in a hotel for the