Speech to Text for Governor visits northwest Missouri ahead of Missouri River flooding

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

have everything in place, we can, to help the local communities here to respond to this.")the governor says the state emergency operations center activated at a level 3 friday morning ahead of the mass flooding...getting agencies in place in northwest missouri like the missouri state highway patrol, modot, and local agencies...all working with the state emergency management agency... (sot, michael booth, region h: "we are in contact with local agencies up here. right now four counties have emergency operations center activated and we're assisting them with evacuations, sandbagging operations and any other request that they have.") mandatory evacuations well underway west of i-29 in holt and atchison counties(sot, rhonda wiley, atchison county: "we have less than 100 homes we believe affected by the flood at this time. right now, we have two families are that actually sheltered and other ones have sheltered with their friends and family.")while the 139th airlift wing in st. joseph, moved out their c-130s aircraft ahead of the potential flooding...(sot, col. john cluck: "they are fulling mission capable and very actvie and involved. we have relocated them to a better location for this period of time.")during the governor's tour of the missouri river..officals already see levee concerns well ahead of the predicted crest levels...(sot, rhonda wiley: "i believe that we saw some areas that were probably true breaches in holt county and some toppage in atchison county as well.")river predictions show the missouri reaching historic levels once all the water from the north reaches the area...but the governor believes agencies have everything in place to help people during the flood... (sot, mike parson: "mother nature is in control of this sometimes, but we're going to do our best to help slow it down some.")(nat sound)chris roush kq2 news...>>