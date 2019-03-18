Speech to Text for People gather in Elwood to discuss possible flood plans

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

<<(alan van zandt reporting)residents in elwood kansas have experience when it comes to flood preparations. "the last time we did this if memory serves me was 2011 maybe."a large percentage of the town's 950 people showed up for an informational meeting friday night at the elwood community center.they wanted to be assured that police and emergency management have a plan in place should flood waters become unmanageable."we're working with the doniphan county sheriff's department, the kansas highway patrol, kansas fish & game, state emergency management, we've got things in place if we need manpower."officials say the levees protecting the town are holding, but they're worried about the sheer amount of water that will be coming down from the north. there was much talk during the meeting about the gavins point dam in south dakota which is trying to hold back an abnormally large amount of water for this time of year. "the ground is frozen which won't let the water go down. you've had snow, which is not unsual but you've had warm weather and rain which caused the snow to melt and allowed it all go to into gavin's point at one time as opposed to the snow melting gradually and going in."elwood officials are not recommending evacuations yet. -- but if that time would come -- emergency planners also have a plan in place for four-legged evacuees. "adjacent to where the human shelter will be, we will house your pets, cats, dogs mostly."the hope is nobody will be forced from their homes -- humans or pets-- and by this time next week, all will be calm again in elwood. in the meantime--be ready for anything."like i tell people, be prepared, not afraid.">>