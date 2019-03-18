Speech to Text for Sightseers watching rising river levels

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

. the rising water levels at the missouri river has been attracting area residentscars have been coming and going near the st. joseph river walk. passer-bys have been walking up and down the sidewalk also taking pictures and video of the flooded river.for many, seeing this does bring back memories to the flood events of 1993 and 2011. (sot shena speer st. joseph resident: "in 1993, my dad worked over in elwood so i remembered him being out of work so long and trying to drive over there to see how high it got. it got pretty high. in 2011, my husband worked over in elwood as well and i remembered they relocated thier business for the time being. so it's getting high. ) speer told us her and her husband live well inland enough that they're not worried about evacuating.she is worried about the businesses and homes at or near