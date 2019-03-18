Clear

Sightseers watching rising river levels

Posted: Mar. 18, 2019 3:26 PM
Updated: Mar. 18, 2019 3:33 PM
Posted By: Andy House

. the rising water levels at the missouri river has been attracting area residentscars have been coming and going near the st. joseph river walk. passer-bys have been walking up and down the sidewalk also taking pictures and video of the flooded river.for many, seeing this does bring back memories to the flood events of 1993 and 2011. (sot shena speer st. joseph resident: "in 1993, my dad worked over in elwood so i remembered him being out of work so long and trying to drive over there to see how high it got. it got pretty high. in 2011, my husband worked over in elwood as well and i remembered they relocated thier business for the time being. so it's getting high. ) speer told us her and her husband live well inland enough that they're not worried about evacuating.she is worried about the businesses and homes at or near
Mostly sunny skies across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday. The next chance for precipitation will be on Tuesday. This is something we will be keeping an eye on closely. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s.
