International Alliance for Immigrants

stay with us. >>> we're talking about how stereotypes can effect our understanding of various cultures. thanks for being here. let's talk first about what the interfaith alliance for immigrants is. been around for about ten years. >>> sure, yeah. in fact, it started really to help the community look at just and fair treatment for immigrant workers and their families. and we also have activities and messaging, especially for our public servants and political servants when there are issues that come up. how do we counter hate and prejudice? and probably the overall message for the alliance is that we're a multi cultural community. how do we build on that and recognize that? >>> and even celebrate it, i would imagine. >>> exactly. >>> marcia, you want to talk about a specific event that's coming up. >>> that's going to be tomorrow evening the 19th. going to be held at the st. francis xavier church in the parish hall, which is behind the church. and it's going to be one of our three events. it's an awareness forum. and it will be led by the police chief who is a very devo dev devoted member. he'll be presenting it and presenting a power point. if people don't know what implicit bias is, implicit is when you don't know what your thoughts or your feelings are about say a group of people that you're not aware of. explicit is just the opposite, you do. bias is when you feel a certain way towards this group. the implicit bias is trying to educate people. >>> so tomorrow, 7:00. >>> 7:00. >>> st. francis xavier church right here in st. joe. >>> yes. >>> guys, thanks for being here. >>> thank you for having us. >>>