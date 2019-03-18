Speech to Text for Bracy's Cafe

we're looking forward to it. >>> we're in the kitchen tonight with brett from bracy's cafe. >>> we went through 80 pounds on saturday. >> 80 pounds. >>> a lot of compliments. a lot of people said it was the best corn beef they've ever had. >>> so what do we got going here? >>> if you have left over corn beef from yesterday. >>> please call me. >>> i'm sure they've got your number. >>> they do. [laughter] >>> i like to use bacon grease. it adds extra flavor to it. we make a lot of bacon down at the cafe. i've also put in some red onions here and some potatoes that we cook with the corn beef. and of course the traditional egg on top. >>> so this all goes together. you're gonna let it sit in the pan for a while. >>> i want to know more about the 12 hour process. you're talking about it being in roasting cans. paint the picture in my mind of what it looks like. go home, take a nap. [laughter] >>> i think we'll probably need a nap after we try this. we'll do that right after the break. take a look at th >>> brett from bracy's cafe with corned beef hash with an egg on top. is this something you're offering in the restaurant? >>> right now we are. as long as we have corned beef left, we'll be offering it on our breakfast menu. >>> just wonderful. >>> amazing. >>> talk about bracy's. where are you? >>> we're at 5th and francis. 505 francis downtown. breakfast and lunch. we do some catering. matter fact, we've done quite a bit of catering. tomorrow's daily special is chicken fried steak with mashed potatoes, peppered gravy and green beans. >>> and when are you open? >>> monday through friday, 7:00 to 2:30. saturday, 8:00 to noon. >>> thanks for joining us.