Speech to Text for city baseball rr

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

was a match-up between benton..and central over at phil welch stadium...====we tajke you to the second inning...and peyton barber for benton is up to bat...he pops one up into short right field...and check out the concentration by zachary hanlan...as he gets run into by his teammate roy holcomb...thats an out for the indians...===we move ahead to the third inning..central is now up..and parker berry is at the plate...he'll hit this one into center field and check out the baserunning for berry...he will dive head first into second base...==== and then mason carr will hit one into right field...and incomes berry for the score... central would go on to win 9- 1... we go to the second game of the day...staying at phil welch...this match-up is between leblond...and lafayette...====we take you to the first inning..to get things started.... brayden for lafayette throwing the heat... ===then leblonds frankie gall is up at the plate...trying to get things going...but he would go out on this pop up into right field...and lafayette starts the game out strong..===lafayettes turn to try and put up some runs... they have a runner on thrid... and its ike book who will be up for the irish....and he hits this ball right past gall on the mound..and here comes the first score of the game... ====the game would get out of reach quicklythe irish would be up 10-0 going into the third...and after four and a half innings... lafayette gets the biig win 17-2..