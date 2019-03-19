Clear

western loses series

series... so with this game being the rubber match western getting the win yesterday...and washburn getting the win saturday...====we take you to the bottom of the first inning..washburn is up to bat....the ichobads have runners on first and third... on this pitch western trying throw out the runner going to second...but in doing so.... xavier for washburn will score in during the play to get on the board first...===westerns defense was solid throughout the game...and the offense would put up two runs in the fourth... the game would be tied at 3 going into the ninth... but ichabods would pull it out gettiing a walk off win..4-3..and go on to win the
Mostly sunny skies across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday. The next chance for precipitation will be on Tuesday. This is something we will be keeping an eye on closely. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s.
