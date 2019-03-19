Speech to Text for western loses series

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

series... so with this game being the rubber match western getting the win yesterday...and washburn getting the win saturday...====we take you to the bottom of the first inning..washburn is up to bat....the ichobads have runners on first and third... on this pitch western trying throw out the runner going to second...but in doing so.... xavier for washburn will score in during the play to get on the board first...===westerns defense was solid throughout the game...and the offense would put up two runs in the fourth... the game would be tied at 3 going into the ninth... but ichabods would pull it out gettiing a walk off win..4-3..and go on to win the