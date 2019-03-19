Speech to Text for lady griffs split games with ucm

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

staying at the spring sports complex...where the griffon softball team was playing in game two of their double header this evening with central missouri...====we start out in the third inning...and brea blanton is up for the lady griffs...she gets all of this ball...that ball is out of the park in a hurry...and the griffs take a three to nothing lead...===ucm looking to make a come back... and that is exactly what happens...mackenzie macatee at the plate...and see ya later that ones gone..two run shot... ===western loses game two 6-3.. after winning the game one.. the griffs will be back in action at home on wednesday to take on northwest missouri