Clear

lady griffs split games with ucm

lady griffs split games with ucm

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 1:15 AM
Updated: Mar. 19, 2019 1:15 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Speech to Text for lady griffs split games with ucm

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

staying at the spring sports complex...where the griffon softball team was playing in game two of their double header this evening with central missouri...====we start out in the third inning...and brea blanton is up for the lady griffs...she gets all of this ball...that ball is out of the park in a hurry...and the griffs take a three to nothing lead...===ucm looking to make a come back... and that is exactly what happens...mackenzie macatee at the plate...and see ya later that ones gone..two run shot... ===western loses game two 6-3.. after winning the game one.. the griffs will be back in action at home on wednesday to take on northwest missouri
Saint Joseph
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Maryville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Cameron
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Fairfax
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Mostly sunny skies across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday. The next chance for precipitation will be on Tuesday. This is something we will be keeping an eye on closely. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events