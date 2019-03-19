Clear

nwmsu spring football

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 1:45 AM
Updated: Mar. 19, 2019 1:45 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna
Saint Joseph
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Maryville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Cameron
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Fairfax
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Mostly sunny skies across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday. The next chance for precipitation will be on Tuesday. This is something we will be keeping an eye on closely. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events