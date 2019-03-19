Speech to Text for Cameron WWII veteran makes a library to remember Holocaust survivors

rules. a northwest missouri veteran is helping future generations remember lessons learned from the holocaust -- and it's all thanks to help from his neighbors... kq2's vanessa alonso has the story: <<for cameron wwii u.s. army veteran bill pollard, walking into a concentration camp and seeing those who suffered the holocaust was his most horrific memory both during his time in service and his entire life.bill pollard/wwii veteran: "it was something. it was terrifying at that time. i had a lot of jewish friends who were also soldiers there with me. these were very sad times. i think about it everyday." the holocaust also left a huge mark on brothers gene and stan greenberg. their parents abe and helen greenberg survived their experiences at the auschwitz concentration camp. sadly, their older brothers samuel and simon did not after being separated from their parents. stan greenberg/lost his brothers in the holocaust: "my father asked someone 'where are my boys? where are my sons?' the fellow turned and pointed to the smoke stack and said 'there are your sons.' the older and younger were doomed to death." gene greenberg/parents survived the holocaust: "if the war would have gone one more day, my parents may not have survived.there were people who needed to be liberated the day before." pollard was the greenberg's neighbor in kansas city for many years. but he never shared any of his stories with them. now at the age of 96, bill wants to share these stories of the greenbergs and so many others in the hopes that future generations can never forget. pollard: "i mean it sincerely, the high school students, the college students even teachers...i want them to know about the holocaust.i can show them all these books and pictures." on monday, pollard's dream came true when the missouri veterans home in cameron dedicated its military and remembrance library. it's also a reality that gene and stan will be forever grateful. gene: "everyone has gone out of their way and they have been so nice. it's overwhelming." stan: "we're so grateful bill told his story. in every tragedy, if it hits a group of people, millions or dozens, you can't forget it. you have to learn from it and keep going." reporting from cameron, missouri. i'm vanessa alonso for kq2 news.>> call (816) 632- 6010 for more information if you're interested in visiting the remembrance library at the cameron