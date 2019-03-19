Speech to Text for EDWRD JONES

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

nats:sot - just unbelievable. i never expected it to be this bad.in nebraska - rescuers fighting against raging currents, high waves and strong winds ---saving hundreds of residents from the rising waters in the worst flooding to slam the state in three decades.the floods ---- claiming 3 lives --- including an 80 year old woman tarped in her home. gerald simpson, flood victim: "they're telling everybody to grab what they can and get out"in lincoln, crews dropped sandbags to try and protect the city's water supply. stranded residents -----flown out by volunteer pilots.nats: in northwest missouri, residents in craig bracing for the water coming their way.sot mayor rhonda hunziger / craig, missouriwe will do anything we can to keep this town drythe worst flooding taking place along the nebraska and iowa border. nats: - there goes the mormon canal bridge, right there it just washed out... check out these satellite images - you can see flooding of the missouri and platte rivers south of omaha.here's the platte river before and during the flood...and the town of pacific junction also under water.the flooding so severe in part because of the region's massive snow accumulations and then sudden rise temperatures.vice president pence is scheduled to visit the region today.tag- there are so many towns that are cut off by floods right now..and now a new threat of rain is moving in.officials say it may take months for the region to recover from these historic floods.sr abc news washington>> (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<flood warnings remain in effect until further notice for areas along the missouri river with crests coming in late week between thursday into friday. stay tuned to kq2 for the latest. the next chance for rain will be on tuesday as our next storm system pushes through. rainfall amounts will be anywhere from a quarter to three quarters of an inch. this is something we will be keeping an eye on closely as it could cause some minor rises on river levels. highs on tuesday will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. we'll have a mix of sun and clouds on wednesday and then temperatures will begin to warm up. by the end of the week, temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s with a lot of sunshine both on thursday and friday. the next chance for rain will be coming this upcoming weekend.>> here with us today is mark matthews from edward jones. he is here with us to talk about how insurance can protect your aspirations