Speech to Text for the download

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

com if you ever needed any inspiration to get up off the couch.. this should definately do the trick-- a blind runner made history at the new york city half-marathon. thomas panek is the first blind runner to finish the event with his guide dogs-- westley, waffle and gus. the race's web site says panek and his four-legged friends crossed the finish line sunday in less than two-and-a-half hours. panek, who lost his sight in his early 20's, is the president of guiding eyes for the blind. -- each see and eye dog took a shift on the thirteen-point-one mile run. gus took the final leg and got to take a photo at the end with the metal. panek hopes he and his dogs will inspire others with disabilities take part in more activities. comic book fans listen up, the place to be this friday is the congress avenue bridge in austin texas.for batman's 80th anniversary d-c is celebrating at the "battiest" spot in texas capital--- d-c said they will be kicking off their anniversary celebration at s- x-s-w 20-19 by providing multiple fan experiences, photo opportunities and an exclusive t-shirt collection featuring illustrations from popular d-c artists to celebrate the dark knight there is also an "instagrammable" mural by artist mez data billionaire investor warren buffett wants to give somebody one million dollars a year for the rest of their life. but there is a