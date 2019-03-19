Speech to Text for first show adlib and lighter story

ahead on hometown this morning... a man robbed a st. joseph bank. now, police need your help identifying him.-- plus plus -- the missouri river continues to rise. we'll have an update, and check out how some students are spending their spring break helping others prepare for the worst. good morning and thank you for waking up with us i'm dane hawkins... and i'm meteorologist vanessa alonso... this morning police need you help finding a man who robbed citizens bank and at the shoppes at north village. take a look at your screen here, this is the mane police and the f-b-i need help identifying. -- he's about 5- feet, 8-inches tall, and was last seen wearing dress pants, a blue coat, and a red st. louis cardinals baseball cap. the f-b-i reports the man entered the bank at about 3:15 yesterday afternoon, handed a teller a note, then made a threat with a weapon -- but never displayed one. he then ran away with an undisclosed amount of money. (sot, sgt. chris mcbane: "still looking for him. detectives are here gathering information on the suspect and videos and stuff like that. we'll have more infomation later on.") st. joseph police say no one was injured during the robbery... and they say if you know anything about the suspect call the st. joseph police tips hotline at (816) 238-tips. the flooding will only get worse before it gets better... now, there are new evacuations in atchison county... but people in watson were ordered out yesterday afternoon after a levee breached on the nishnabotna river. this picture was tweeted out by the highway patrol. troopers are helping people who are still in town to get out safely. the missouri river near watson is already above the record level. the river is expected to crest at more than 46-feet this afternoon -- that's 12-feet above flood stage. roads remain closed along the missouri/iowa border -- that's the mo-dot traveler map on your screen... i-29 at exit 110 at rock port is closed -- so use i-35 and then i-80 into iowa as an alternate route. u-s route-159 in holt county is closed, and in atchison county u.s. route-136 is also still closed. ááremember, barricades are up for a reason -- do not try to drive through flooded roads. you can check mo-dot's traveler information map at traveler.modot.org for up-to- date information on closed roads. many kids in st. joseph are off on their spring break trips right now -- but some of them are spending their spring break volunteering here, instead... and perfect timing, becuase thousands of sandbags are needed kq2's ron johnson has the story: <<ron johnson reporting on the third and final day of sandbagging operations st. joseph is still filling the need.[mary robertson] it has been completely amazing what we have seen here from the community here in st joseph and from the surrounding areas as well.volunteers hard at work making the final push to help the city reach its goal. [robertson] we had a goal of 100,000 sandbags by the end of the day today.among those volunteers, students on the track and field team at benton high school, choosing to give their time during spring break to help out.[kason mauzey] just giving back to the community helping the people that come to the track meets and watch, support our school and stuff.for one of the students the flooding situation hits close to home [remington bolderidge] my family's near the river in leavenworth, kansas and they already had to evacuate cause of the floods.team coaches showing thier support[daniel benz] flooding's gotta be about the worst thing that can happen to a family, and living here near the river we wanna pitch in and do our part to stem this disaster.[brab hankins] we understand that when something needs to be done we're gonna band together and come together and work for a common goal and today that's about helping out our community and filling sandbags for a few hours out of our day. and we're already starting to see the results of the community's hard work[ron johnson] these are just some of the many thousands of sandbags that have been palletized and ready to go, they're all made possible by you, the giving community of st. joseph and northwest missouri[robertson] the volunteerism in st. joseph is beyond incredible, we thank you very much to all of those volunteers.ron johnson kq2 news.>> almost 650-volunteers helped fill the more than 100- thousand sand bags... you can find more ways to help areas that are impacted by flooding on united way's website. an area family is counting blessings this morning after being rescued from their home...missouri state highway patrol troopers rescued the family from flooding saturday in corning, missouri... they report a family of three was áátrapped in their house after flooding blocked their way out of town. the highway patrol sent out a rubber raft to rescue family and their dog. troop-h troopers say they were in the area for that exact reason, and were happy to return the family to safety. (sot: sgt. jake angle, troop h mshp: "it was just an example of our water patrol officers were there. they were on standby. you know we had six boats, six officers in the area just for this type of activity. you know in case there was somewhere people couldn't get in or out of you know to escape the flood waters. so we were able to deploy the boat and get them out safely.") the highway patrol will have assets in place until the flooding recedes later this week. flooding in northwest missouri is a primary focus this week... but -- st. joseph city council members also have another battle on their hands. a rental inspection ordinance cannot be put-off until after the missouri river crests. last week -- city council tabled an inspection proposal because too many people took issue with it. kq2's madeline mcclain found out if the council is now any closer to a resolution: <<city council listened to landlords for two-hours monday. a rental inspection program is in the works."i am a landlord.."the goal is to ensure adequate rental housing in st. joseph.meeting after meeting -- public opinions -- work sessions-- at times -- getting heated."quote" landlords say over-regulation kills business -- either the costs are too high or they will have to raise rent on people already have trouble paying it.wickie utley is one of the few landlords that's been in favor of it since the beginning."my purpose in supporting a rental inspection program have a safe, sanitary rental environment."but city officials say something must be done.saying sub-standard housing can be found on every street of the city.property values are decreasing, thousands of renters filed complaints in the last 15 years -- inspectors say 99 percent of the cases had at least one violation."i feel like st. joe has a large range of rental opportunities, ranging from very poor to some very high end rentals and there's not a lot of consistency in what i feel is a safe standard for renters." city officials say right now the approach to rental housing -- is retroactive. only able to inspect properties once a problem is reported.utley says that's a problem for renters and landlords."some renters don't report things that are leaking. i had one renter who did not report that a toilet was leaking through two-floors and that's very costly."the new proposed ordinance would change that.properties have to be inspected every five-years or before a new tenant moves-in.and as a compromise -- landlords can do the inspections themselves -- if they've been certified."they can check.. proper working order."and to keep bad landlords from abusing the system -- the inspection reports will be randomly selected and checked by the city.each session -- the two sides get closer to a compromise.and the latest -- two-hour meeting -- puts the city on track to unveil a final version of a rental inspection program in the next couple weeks.reporting in st. joseph, madeline mcclain, kq2 news.>> the next city council meeting is march 25th... world war-two u.s. army veteran bill pollard, is helping people never foreget with the help of the missouri veterans home in cameron. there's now a library outfitted with books and pictures from the dark times of wwii, from concentration camps to pictures of survivors. now at 96-years old, pollard still remebers walking into a concentration camp and seeing people suffering during the holocaust was his most horrific memory -- both during his time in service, and throughout his life. but he wants to share his and the stories of so many others with future generations so they will never forget world war-two. (sot pollard: "i mean it sincerely, the high school students, the college students even teachers...i want them to know about the holocaust.i can show them all these books and pictures.") the military and remembrance library was dedicated to pollard. historic flooding has turned deadly for our neighbors to the north... the destruction river flooding is causing in nebraska and iowa-- plus a new study shows that many women are deferring money management to their spouse how these habits are affecting women's financial status <<good morningthat's a look at morning sports.>> as the missouri river rises here in northwest missouri -- it's a tragic story to our north... roads and bridges are washed out, dams and levees are destroyed -- and flooding has so far claimed three lives. there have been hundreds of rescues in nebraska and iowa -- including these four from this nebraska home that's ásurrounded by water. military officials say a third of offutt air force base was heavily flooded. offutt is home to strategic command, which oversees america's nuclear forces. the next chance for rain will be on tuesday as our next storm system pushes through. rainfall amounts will be anywhere from a quarter to three quarters of an inch. this is something we will be keeping an eye on closely as it could cause some minor rises on river levels. highs on tuesday will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. we'll have a mix of sun and clouds on wednesday and then temperatures will begin to warm up. by the end of the week, temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s with a lot of sunshine both on thursday and friday. the next chance for rain will be coming this upcoming weekend. (anchors ad-lib out of wx) one company is coming up with a way to help smokers kick the habit what they have planned coming up... it's --... you're watching kq2's hometown this morning. <<>> alright ladies..when it comes to managing money-- some of us may be making a crucial financial mistake that's making them áápoorer. a new report shows a majority of women worldwide are deferring long-term money decisions to their spouse. in today's consumer watch-- mary moloney has a closer look at how that bad habit impacts women's finances. <<who calls the shots when it comes to your family's finances? according to a new report -- women aren't making enough money moves. 58-percent of surveyed women say they leave crucial long term financial choices up to their male partners. that's according to a recent study from u-b-s global wealth management.it found only 23- percent of surveyed women in 9 major industrial countries take charge of long-term financial planning decisions. and millennial women between the ages of 20 to 34 are even more likely to let men lead. with 56-percent of them passing on that responsibility to their partners.researchers say it's a bad habit that can set them back financially--- especially if their spouse dies or they get divorced.on the flipside---- the same study found that a couple's long-term financial outlook improved when they worked together.the study found that women reported higher confidence in their future, made less mistakes and had less stress about money. so when it comes to money-- it pays to have those tough money conversations with your partner. experts say stay involved... don't take the backseat... and be willing to compromise.for today's consumer watch-- i'm mary moloney.>> a lebanese startup company ready to help you kick the habit. they've developed a smart lighter called, the "slighter" that uses tracking, a bit of shaming and flame with-holding.so this is how it works.. it spends