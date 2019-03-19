Speech to Text for SJPD program trains businesses to help prevent workplace violence

talk more about that coming up in a few minutes, bob. >>> we're going to pause our weather coverage for a little bit and talk about violence in the work place. not just a scary scenario police prepare for, but it's a reality businesses should think about as well. that's why sergeant floyd from the st. joe's police department is here tonight. thank you sergeant for being here. i imagine the first thing that anybody wants to do when you have a violent atmosphere going on is deescalate the situation. >>> you may have people who are upset. what we do is we give them some ways to cope with that, to understand it, to recognize people in crisis. whether it be someone who's just angry with their service, someone who might be having a mental health issue that needs some other type of assistance when it's appropriate to call us. some tactics to bring the situation down to a manageable level before we arrive or instead of using us. >>> is this something you teach in a classroom atmosphere? or how does that work? >>> most businesses have us come to them. they have a training facility in most places. if not, we can accommodate them. i've got a power point and a program that i teach. >>> is there cost involved? >>> no, it's actually free. call me and get it set up. i do most of them. we also have a person who does it as well. 236-1473. i'll be glad to get right back with people >>> it's terrible that we have to go through that kind of training, but it is necessary. >>> it's great to take some preventative measures instead