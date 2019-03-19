Edward Jones: Smart ways to spend your tax refund

Clear

watch kq2 news at 6:00 for tonight's winner. we're talking to mark from edward jones. the situation is we're into tax time. many people are getting returns. >>> they're getting tax refunds. >>> and you, of course, don't want people to blow their money when they get it back in the mail. >>> i don't want to be mr. party pooper. [laughter] >>> you kind of have to be. that's your job. >>> i have to be that voice of reason. last year, the average tax refund about -- nonetheless, for many people, it's the biggest chunk of money every year that's not already spoken for. it's a great time to say what can i do with this that would help my family out versus just going on a spending spree of things you don't need. >>> there are many people who are trying to get that money away from you. >>> absolutely. i don't blame them for that. whether it's cars or furniture or beds, all kinds of stuff out there. what i would like to suggest to people is to invest that money. pay off your insurance bills this year so you don't have to pay them throughout the year, add to a college fund. my favorite is to pay off debt. get rid of that so that those payments are gone. if you're paying interest on some type of a credit situ situation, that's a pretty good return right off the bat. then you benefit it for the rest of this year. might be okay to go out to dinner or do something kind of fun. but if you can use it for a longer term benefit, then you get the benefit of that all yearlong. a lot to be said for that. >>>
