Speech to Text for Second Harvest to hold Mega Mobile food drive

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dry out with some of those temperatures. thanks very much, mike. st. joseph organization is making sure everyone has access to food. sydney blake and christie miller here to tell us about a big food event coming up this week. ladies, thank you so much for being here. what kind of event are we having and what do you expect out of it? >>> it's kind of in response to the flood and disasters going around. we're trying to provide food and fresh produce to anybody that's food insecure. we're also taking donations to give to those families who are gonna be affected by this flood. >>> i imagine that'll be most of the people closest to the ri river. are you also helping out people who are further away? or are you concentrating just on people who are affected? >>> both. we're doing both. we're concentrating on anybody who's food insecure. but also people who can't work right now because of the flooding. we're trying to provide as much food and fresh produce as we can. >>> you guys are news aware. you know what's going on. who came up with the idea to do this? >>> the event will be on wednesday the 20th. we give out produce to anyone