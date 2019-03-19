Speech to Text for MWSU introduces Wilson as president

that was just really really impressed that he did that when did Missouri Western Board of Governors named Matthew Wilson the fifth president in school history they knew they were getting two things passion for community and education even before starting his term officially as president on July one Wilson and his wife Noriko have already dug into the Community Helping sandbag Saturday ahead of the potential Missouri River flood I do they want to get involved in the community I just had no idea he would do it that soon Missouri Western introduce Wilson as a next school president Monday afternoon and immediately Wilson made his passion for community and education know it's a wonderful place and I think that the university has a lot of potential with where it is come to go even further than that Wilson comes to St Joseph and the University of Akron where is a professor of law after serving as president of the university for two years when he helped lead the university a two-year budget turn around for knowing the heat can can fundraise and knows how to to work with budgets and an infant get community buy-in and Partnerships with the community and businesses that's really big pendants Monday he's not a president will just sit in his office he's going to be out front helping the University students I'm someone who's going to be helping them move into the dorms someone who's going to be there you know late at night in the library answering their question but it won't stop with the current Missouri Western students though he wants to help bridge the gap for local school districts talking to them about what we might be able to do to Foster Student Success don't even an earlier age to help people be able to obtain that college degree in an affordable price it's also about bringing local businesses schools and the community together to help fortify the bridge between Missouri Western and sing Joseph for years to come gogriffs and thank you Chris Roush KQ2 news