Christy George and Jackie Butler from the Albrecht-Kemper Museum joins us.

news at 6:00 for tonight's winner. we will have a winner tonight. st. patrick's day has come and gone. but you can still find a pot of gold at the museum. jackie butler and christie are here today to talk about a celtic gathering. this is something that's been going on for a long, long time. talk about how long it's been first. >>> this will be our 41st year to do the pot of gold. it's our biggest fundraiser of the year. it's a dinner and an auction. >>> you guys are all ready for the irish. the money that's raised, does it all stay there? >>> yes, it all goes back into our mission. >>> what do you look forward to most? >>> it's just a really exciting evening. we have lots of trips in our live auction for people to get on. >>> i was just gonna ask. >>> we have trips and we have dinner parties and we have really cool watch party this year at the building downtown. >>> there's a duck hunting trip, turkey trip, all kinds of fun stuff. >>> that is fantastic. sounds like a great time and something that almost anybody can participate in. it does cost money to get there, because it is a benefit. >>> $100. >>> $100 per person. it's a more than two hour thing. the live auction begins at 7:00. but the whole shebang begins at 5:00. is it there at the museum? >>> yes. and we'll have dinner prepared by the chef. our honorary chair this year and auctioneer is pat dylan. >>> 41 years doing this. boy, that's amazing. and it's your biggest fundraiser. you do have others throughout the year. >>> we have sugar plum and art classes and kids camp. but the pot of gold is just something that everybody looks forward to every year. different themes every year. i think it's a really nice evening for people just to come out and support the museum. >>> sounds like a fun time for a good cause. >>> right. >>> ladies, thanks so much
