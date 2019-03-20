Clear

Fighting for the town

Fighting for the town

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 10:53 PM
Updated: Mar. 19, 2019 10:53 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

Speech to Text for Fighting for the town

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

(sot:"we need to get people to safety that's the most important thing and then to save the town.") tonight on kq2 news at ten -- <<(nat sound: water rushing) (sot, rhonda hunziger: "lots of water, lots of mud.")round the clock efforts by hundreds...all working to keep craig safe from the flood... (sot, david carrol: "we need to get people to safety that's the most important thing and then to save the town.")fast rising waters and early morning levee breaches... forcing craig officials to issue a mandatory evacuation tuesday...(nat sound)but many stayedmoving sand...bagging sand...creating levees...all to prevent disaster...(sot, bruce ideker: "people, they're staying cause they're helping to try and save this town.") (nat sound)water flowing in from the north...as tarkio river levees fail...(sot, rhonda hunziger: "not knowing whether or not we're going to be able to stop it or not.") the town's faced flooding before...(sot, rhonda hunziger: "2011, but we kept it out.")but this one's different...(sot, bruce ideker: "worse than back in '11 or '93.")record crest along the missouri river pushing water toward craig from multiple directions... (nat sound)tuesday evening... as water inches closer...(nat sound)help continues to arrive for the small town...all wanting to save the people and the town they grew up in... (sot, rhonda hunziger: "there just ain't no words to describe how we've come together and try to
Saint Joseph
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
Maryville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Savannah
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Cameron
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 34°
Fairfax
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
We'll have a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday and then temperatures will begin to warm up. By the end of the week, temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s with a lot of sunshine both on Thursday and Friday. The next chance for rain will be coming this upcoming weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events