Speech to Text for Fighting for the town

(sot:"we need to get people to safety that's the most important thing and then to save the town.") tonight on kq2 news at ten -- <<(nat sound: water rushing) (sot, rhonda hunziger: "lots of water, lots of mud.")round the clock efforts by hundreds...all working to keep craig safe from the flood... (sot, david carrol: "we need to get people to safety that's the most important thing and then to save the town.")fast rising waters and early morning levee breaches... forcing craig officials to issue a mandatory evacuation tuesday...(nat sound)but many stayedmoving sand...bagging sand...creating levees...all to prevent disaster...(sot, bruce ideker: "people, they're staying cause they're helping to try and save this town.") (nat sound)water flowing in from the north...as tarkio river levees fail...(sot, rhonda hunziger: "not knowing whether or not we're going to be able to stop it or not.") the town's faced flooding before...(sot, rhonda hunziger: "2011, but we kept it out.")but this one's different...(sot, bruce ideker: "worse than back in '11 or '93.")record crest along the missouri river pushing water toward craig from multiple directions... (nat sound)tuesday evening... as water inches closer...(nat sound)help continues to arrive for the small town...all wanting to save the people and the town they grew up in... (sot, rhonda hunziger: "there just ain't no words to describe how we've come together and try to