Sports Wrap

featuring two teams that know eachother well the last 6 match-ups.. highlights:missouri southern.. trying to hand northwest their first loss on the year..===the bearcats their second elite eight in 3 years bernard misses on the drive.. but sends it out to ryan hawkins..hits the thre..he had the bearcats first 13.. finished with 15 in the first half..===but missouri southern came to play..==cam martin backs his way down low for the lions..helps give southern a 14-8 climb back and take the lead thanks to a joey witthus three..19-18..===then welty..hits from three..3 for 3 from behind the arc in the first half..cats go into the break up 33-24..===second half it's more from ryan hawkins.. gets the feed and floats it in cats go up 14 early in the second half..===but cam martin won't keep the lions out of it..hits from three..he had 20 on the night..===despite the effort from missouri southern.. the iowa native hawkins says.. the corn's better up north.. knocks down a three to give him 28 points on the night..== northwest advances to the elite eight once again down missouri southern 82-70 after the game..coach mccollum said the slow start to the game into it northwest head coach===the bearcats are 35-0 on the year ands it's remarkable to think about given all of the players that were lost from last year but coach mac adds low expectations drove the team..== mac sot===and the only member of the bearcats to play in the last elite eight excited to be back weltynorthwest