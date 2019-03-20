Speech to Text for live shot river flooding

joseph's south end. kq2's dane hawkins is there with more. dane... hi bob, here in south end right new the lake contrary beach and you can see just another devastating example of how the mighty mo has truly swollen....take a look at this house behind me, it used to have a front yard but you can see clearly, the river has swallowed that and the front porch up..those small spikes are the fence.. see the water is almost covering it..evident the basment is flooded out.. ááall of this river is causing pressure.. leaving city leaders concered...áá <<sand bubbling up from holes in roadways hugging the levy.. causing concern for those closely watching for flooding [ron hook buch co commisioner] if sand boils appear in the streets and roads here along the lake that means theres pressure build up underneath them and that pressure can cause damage.. to the roads.. when cars drive over them it causes more and more damage and that can causes more sand boils to appear that means moreáá damage to the levy levy..it causes more damagae to the integrity of the levy áánatááto ease that pressure the county is limiting future road use.. with the help of the air national guard and the corps of engineers and the sheriffs dept we've had to shut down and only let local traffic in and let river water.. outwe requested the lake association to turn on the pumps to pump water into lake contrary to releive some of that pressure in the ground and city leaders this should do the trick to avoid any major threat to the levy if it heald during the 2010 and 2011 floods i think it'll hold this one because itlle be much shorter.>> authorities say they are going to keep sw lakefront lane closed from the beach all the way to 46th road. reporting live in st. joseph, i'm dane hawkins.