down load lost teddy and rattle snake

don't know where they went down."an autograph seeker. bartholomew ficeto, world war ii veteran:"were you in the air force?"customer:"yes sir." bartholomew ficeto, world war ii veteran:"what did you fly?" customer:"f-86"bennie looks forward to every day.reporter: "how long are you going to keep working?"bartholomew ficeto, world war ii veteran: "until i drop dead.">> mr. ficeto is so dedicated to his work, he doesn't even take 15-minute breaks that he's entitled to. here's a story to warm your heart this morning-- a tale of a new jersy boy, an officer, and missing teddy twelve year old ryan paul has autism and was so upset that his teddy bear, freddy, went missing while he was playing in his bedroom that he called 9-1-1 for help. a few minutes later, officer khar manzini who had received special training in autism recognitionarrived to make sure that everything was okay. officer manzini said that "freddy" was found safe and sound, with no injuries. as for ryan, he's happy that little freddy is back where he belongs and was excited to get photos with a police officer. you ever heard the saying money was burning a hole in your pocket?? well this.. may apply a bidder in china just nabbed a prized belgian racing pigeon at auction for 1 point 4 million dollars, which i think we can all agree is ... a lot! the bird, armando, is considered the best long-distance racing pigeon "of all time." that's according to pipa, the website that organized the sale. the high price was the result of an hours-long bidding war between two parties. pipa says armando is the most expensive bird ever to be sold at auction .. makes sense. i dont know.. has he ever heard of twitter a homeowner in texas had a slithering problem underneath his house... 45-live rattlesnakes! the big country snake removal company shared the story on their facebook page. they said the animals were found in the crawl space under a house in albany. they were discovered after the homeowner went under the home to see why his cable service was acting up. he quickly crawled out after seeing what he thought was just a few snakes. the company's owners documented the harrowing removal. get this... they say they've seen worse!! including 88-snakes removed from underneath another house three years ago.